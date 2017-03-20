Download for
Redkix works on top of your existing work email account, so all you need to do is sign in! We currently support Google Apps, Microsoft Exchange, and Office 365, with apps for Windows, Mac, iPhone, and Android.

Thank you.
Someone will reach out to you very shortly. If you require immediate attention, please follow-up via email at support@redkix.com.

TEAM* MESSAGING POWERED BY EMAIL

Whatever team means to you: teammates, clients, partners, anyone.

DOWNLOAD FOR FREE
Works with Microsoft Exchange Works with Google Apps Works with Microsoft Office365

How it works

TL;DR

Watch the video.

Channels

Work in Channels

Redkix channels organize your team conversations around topics and projects so there’s always transparency about what’s going on. Create channels to collaborate with your team, customers, partners — anyone who has an email address can participate — even if they don’t use Redkix

Channels that work with anyone

The beauty of Redkix is that anyone can participate. While you and your team use Redkix, anyone (internally and externally) can still participate and respond by email.

Internal Channels

Collaborate with your teammates in real-time in open, organized, and transparent group messages. With Redkix, no one is left out — even your co-workers or other departments who refuse to leave email behind.

External Channels

Collaborate with your customers, partners, and external contacts with ease. Add anyone you work with into a channel, regardless of whether they’re at your company or not. Anyone not on Redkix can just participate by email.

Work with Threads & Emails

Create threaded conversations in channels to dive deeper and keep things organized. Or, move any email you receive into a channel to discuss it together in a shared space.

Chats

Direct Messages that work with anyone

It’s never been easier to DM a teammate, customer, or partner. If they’re on Redkix it’s a powerful direct message, if not they’ll receive it as a standard email.

Real-time Messages

When your team uses Redkix, messages become real-time, you can see who’s online, typing, and more. When you send messages to non-Redkix users, it goes through as email.

Do you want a GIF? Yaasss

Not every work conversation is formal. Sometimes you want to shoot over the perfect GIF, meme, or the happy hour time. Send anyone with an email address a DM — work communication doesn’t have to be boring.

Emails for non-Redkix users

Anyone you communicate with who doesn’t use Redkix will just get an email. They won’t even know you’re on Redkix.

One Inbox

Your emails, channels, and DMs

Cut yourself some slack and do all your teamwork in one place. Your existing emails get all the Redkix superpowers so you can stop thinking about which tool to use and just press Send. You’ll see all your messages as beautiful conversations, and those not on Redkix just see a standard email.

From Inbox to Channel

Redkix integrates with your email to bring all your messages together. Take any email and move it instantly to a public or private channel to talk it over. Get work done together, not in silos.

@mention Anyone

No more anxiety about missing an important message again with @mentions that work across all your channels, DMs, and email.

<

Snoozing & Follow-up

Have a message that doesn’t need an immediate response? Or maybe you want a reminder to follow up if you haven’t heard back from a client or colleague. Snooze a message, and have it return to the top of your activity feed at a predetermined time.

Lightning-fast Search

Find any message you’ve received or sent, fast. With Redkix, you’ve got a searchable archive of all your channels, DMs, and emails.

TRUSTED BY

Friends, investors, and awesome people at the world's smartest companies.

Deloitte
Salesforce
GoPro
Mixpanel
Prezi
Autodesk
SGVC
Adobe
LinkedIn

Get your k*x together

Redkix integrates with your existing work email account, so all you need to do is sign in! We currently support Google Apps, Microsoft Exchange, and Office 365, with apps for Windows, Mac, iPhone, and Android (in private beta).

